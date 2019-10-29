Halsey Reveals Why She And Yungblud Broke Up

A thing people hate? People assuming that just because two people broke up that one of the parties cheated on the other.

Halsey finally spoke for the first time about why she and British musician Yungblud split. The reason why a lot of people thought that Halsey cheated was a photo that surfaced of her and American Horror Story actor Evan Peters on a date at Six Flags before it came out that she and Yungblud broke up. Well, it wasn’t infidelity that caused the breakup as Halsey explains.

“Sometimes. People just break up,” Halsey wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

Halsey deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/0e47aiSOoi — Halsey Updates 🖤 (@HalseyUpdateCAN) October 29, 2019

In a follow up tweet (which she didn’t delete), she wrote, “now u know what u know.”

now u know what u know 💕 — h (@halsey) October 29, 2019

The timing of Halsey speaking up comes as she and Peters made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend with a cute pic of them celebrating Halloween. Her costume of choice? Marilyn Manson as a nurse.

Originally, insiders told E! News that Halsey and Yungblud had ended their relationship due to their busy schedules.

“It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently,” the source said. “She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

