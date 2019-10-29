Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!

Taylor Swift is an incredible talent and human. Really, if you’ve been watching The Voice, she’s the “mega mentor,” and maaaaan is she knocking that roll out of the park! So far she has made us laugh, and impressed us with a rendition of a song we all learned in elementary school. Really, Taylor could do literally anything at this point and I’d be impressed. She’s just the cutest!
Taylor showed off her geography skills and impressed Blake Shelton with the “Fifty Nifty United States” song. I was watching this video like, “Fifty nifty United States from thirteen original colonies, Shout ’em, scout ’em, Tell all about ’em, One by one till we’ve given a day to ev’ry state in the good old U. S. A.” (Am I the only one who’s feeling this?) And she did it a cappella?! Check it out below!
I don’t care what anybody says, that song is a BOP! Maybe my music teacher played this in double time, but I remember the states part going waaaay faster.
See some twitter reactions to Taylor‘s state song singing…
Taylor has done a wonderful job so far as the mega mentor on The Voice! Check out her and Kelly fan girl-ing over each other!
…and she even was trolling Blake! Haaaaa!
Kleenex alert! Yes, this moment did make me cry…
Are you LOVING Taylor on the voice as much as me?! Can we get her as a permanent mentor, please?!
