Our Company Is Having A Halloween Costume Contest on Thursday and we can’t figure out what to dress up as. We thought about being the spice girls. McKinzie could be Posh Spice and Joe Could Be Baby Spice. We also considered being the Golden Girls. What do you think would be a good costume for us as a group or maybe we go the route of doing individual costumes. Tweet @joeandmckinzie and share your ideas and suggestions.

What Should Joe and McKinzie Be For Halloween? was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Joe & McKinzie Posted 4 hours ago

