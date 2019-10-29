Joe & McKinzie
Joe’s Mad At His Wife For Hiding This From Him

I’ve been with my wife for 7 years and I’ve always thought we had a good level of trust until yesterday. We were getting ready for Halloween by busting out all the scary decorations. We went to the store and picked out some great pumpkins to carve and most importantly we grab a bunch of candy. I’m talking the good stuff like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Snickers bars. As most years I was looking forward to opening the candy and taste testing it for purely safety purposes. I ran into a big problem though. I looked around all the usually places where we store candy in the house and no Halloween Candy could be found. We called my wife up on the phone today to try to get an answer to the missing Halloween candy. 

 

Listen to what she said below

 

