Lyft Announces Membership Plan

Lyft just announced they are launching a new membership service, that not only gets you discounts on rides, but also a ton of membership only perks like bike and scooter rentals.

It’s called Lyft Pink, and it’s only $19.99/month!

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean unlimited rides, but you do get 15% off rides and priority pick up at the airport. Also, Lyft Pink members will not have to pay those dreaded lost and found fees, and cancellation fees will be more relaxed.

The membership doesn’t officially launch until next year, but you can already sign up for the waiting list. CLICK HERE.

So does this sound worth the $20? If you use Lyft more than a couple times a month, including airport pickups then yes. Otherwise, you may be better off sticking to the random perks you already get with the app.

via ABC 13

