Jordin Sparks Performs “She Used To Be Mine” From Waitress [VIDEO]

I thought I’d never be able to find a video of Jordin Sparks singing “She Used To Be Mine” from Broadway’s Waitress. Today, my dream came true. This is one of the most beautiful songs ever made. It’s a story about self-reflection and recognizing one’s flaws. Sara Bareilles did her thang when she wrote this one.

Jordin is playing the main character Jenna til November 24th. If I had the coin, I would make a quick trip to NYC just to see her take the stage. Shoot, I wish I could’ve saw her in 2011 when she played Nina in “In The Heights” too.

