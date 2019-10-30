Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New Video Surfaces!

HIStory Concert

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

I am freaked all the way out. This new video lets it be known that Spooky SZN is OFFICIALLY upon us. I honestly might have nightmares when I go to bed. There’s a Michael Jackson impersonator (by the name of Sergio Cortés) who actually looks and sounds JUUUUUUUST like him!!! If you were to put their pictures together side by side, you would not be able to tell who was who. Mark my words. Check out the post from instagram for yourself:

Was I lying??? The internet is going nuts. You probably are right now too. If I ever saw Sergio in person…I’d scream and run off for dear life.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
impersonator , Michael Jackson , Sergio Cortés

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
HIStory Concert
People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New…
 26 mins ago
10.29.19
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Performs “She Used To Be Mine”…
 2 hours ago
10.29.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Halsey Reveals Why She And Yungblud Broke Up
 8 hours ago
10.29.19
Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!
 10 hours ago
10.29.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy!…
 24 hours ago
10.28.19
AirPods Pro
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Astros victory
World Series Game 5 Flashers Speak Out After…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
20 Million Likes = New Justin Bieber Album
 2 days ago
10.28.19
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 5 days ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Look At Her Now’
 6 days ago
10.24.19
2019 American Music Award Nominees
 6 days ago
10.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close