People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New Video Surfaces!

I am freaked all the way out. This new video lets it be known that Spooky SZN is OFFICIALLY upon us. I honestly might have nightmares when I go to bed. There’s a Michael Jackson impersonator (by the name of Sergio Cortés) who actually looks and sounds JUUUUUUUST like him!!! If you were to put their pictures together side by side, you would not be able to tell who was who. Mark my words. Check out the post from instagram for yourself:

Was I lying??? The internet is going nuts. You probably are right now too. If I ever saw Sergio in person…I’d scream and run off for dear life.

