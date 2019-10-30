Joe & McKinzie
Kanye West STILL Has To Approve Kim Kardashian’s Wardrobe

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Kanye Demands Kim Seek His Approval For All Her Outfits After Met Gala Slam`

Kanye West is demanding wife Kim Kardashian get his approval for all of her outfits following their explosive fight over the issue the night before the Met Gala.

Sources say the rapper used to be all abot showing off Kim’s sex appeal but he’s turned conservative all of a sudden, and he now visibly cringes when he sees her leave the house showing too much skin.

Allegedly, Kanye tries to ring her in as if she’s a teen girl, demanding that she can’t go out looking like that.

