LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To Los Angeles Wildfires First Responders

We know that King James is serious about his Taco Tuesdays.

Amid widespread wildfires in Los Angeles and evacuations, LeBron James still found a way to work some Taco Tuesday magic. Yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar sent a taco truck with all the fixings as a thank you to the first responders and emergency crew on deck.

Firefighter crews have been battling the blaze which has destroyed several homes and over 650 acres. According to local reports, around 1,100 firefighters are working in tandem to control the blaze near the Getty Center on the city’s west side.

In an effort to thank first responders, James plunked down $3,000 to hire a Mariscos Jalisco food truck according to The Blast. James and his family were one of many who had to flee their homes as the blaze raged around their homes and wanted to show his appreciation for the effort.

The outlet adds that the truck served 600 tacos to the 150 workers on the ground.

James’ generosity didn’t go unnoticed as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted out his thanks.

LeBron James Sends Taco Truck To Los Angeles Wildfires First Responders

