Ellen, you will never ever be able to scare me when I come on your show. If anything… I’M going to be the one to scare YOU! Yep, you’re gonna get a taste of your own medicine. I hope you like the way karma tastes. Lol All of these other celebrities fall for your tricks, but I will be the first one not too.

Halsey, you should’ve known better. The key is to open up that coffee table as soon as you take your seat. Watch her get caught off guard:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram