Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Go Behind The Scenes Of ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live!” [VIDEO]

Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv

Source: WENN / gpointstudio/Westend61/Cover Images

I was never a big fan of “The Little Mermaid,” but I am going to check out ABC’s Live special that’s airing on Tuesday. It stars some of our favorite actors and well-known voices; Queen Latifah, John Stamos & Shaggy! I didn’t know that the network was weaving animation into the program. That’s an interesting and innovative idea. I’m curious to see how it all comes together. Check out this video to go behind the scenes of the event with some of the cast:

Now, FYI… this production is NOT to be confused with the movie version (which stars Halle Bailey), but I’ll be checking that out too!

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
ABC , john stamos , queen latifah , The Little Mermaid Live!

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Go Behind The Scenes Of ABC’s “The Little…
 26 mins ago
10.30.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Falls For Ellen’s Classic Scare Tactic! [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
10.30.19
HIStory Concert
People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Performs “She Used To Be Mine”…
 1 day ago
10.29.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Halsey Reveals Why She And Yungblud Broke Up
 1 day ago
10.29.19
Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!
 1 day ago
10.29.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy!…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
AirPods Pro
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Astros victory
World Series Game 5 Flashers Speak Out After…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
20 Million Likes = New Justin Bieber Album
 3 days ago
10.28.19
LISTEN: Lizzo ft. Ariana Grande ‘Good As Hell’…
 6 days ago
10.25.19
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially In The Works!
 6 days ago
10.24.19
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Wear Matching Long…
 6 days ago
10.24.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson’s Upcoming World Tour Is Coming To…
 6 days ago
10.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close