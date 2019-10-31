Go Behind The Scenes Of ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live!” [VIDEO]

I was never a big fan of “The Little Mermaid,” but I am going to check out ABC’s Live special that’s airing on Tuesday. It stars some of our favorite actors and well-known voices; Queen Latifah, John Stamos & Shaggy! I didn’t know that the network was weaving animation into the program. That’s an interesting and innovative idea. I’m curious to see how it all comes together. Check out this video to go behind the scenes of the event with some of the cast:

Now, FYI… this production is NOT to be confused with the movie version (which stars Halle Bailey), but I’ll be checking that out too!

