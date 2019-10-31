News
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’ Coming To HBO

The announcement came on the heels of HBO reportedly shelving another GOT prequel starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough.

Game of Thrones

Source: HBO

Game of Thrones fans who are still lamenting over the final season of the hit HBO show might find this news welcoming. During its big HBO Max presentation, the company announced the new spin-off House of the Dragon.

HBO saved the best for last during the presentation revealing the prequel to Thrones will be produced by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal and will be based on Fire & Blood. The show will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Fans will also be elated to learn that Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the “Battle of the Bastards” episode, which is considered by most GOT fans as the best one, will serve as co-showrunner.

He will also be directing the pilot and additional episodes, so that should curb any fears still lingering from the final season. Plus, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will not be attached to this show in any capacity.

When it premieres, we will be getting 10 episodes and will serve as a part of Sapochnik’s overall deal to develop shows for HBO and HBO Max — the company’s new streaming service that will cost $14.99 — when it launches in May 2020. In a statement about HBO programming president, Casey Bloys spoke on the new show stating:

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan, and George.”

The announcement of House of the Dragon came on the heels of HBO reportedly shelving another GOT prequel starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, and Denise Gough.

In the words of Monique, we would like to see it.

Photo: HBO

‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’ Coming To HBO  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

game of thrones

