PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume

Billie Eilish rose to fame this past year, and now of course, she’s a household name. With her quick rise to fame, and her very unique style, how could she not be a popular Halloween Costume Choice for 2019?! I Really, this is the EASIEST Halloween costume I’ve ever done. Here’s my crack at it…

Not bad, right?! If you need a last minute costume tonight, this is super easy…all you need is some over-sized clothes, bold necklaces, big rings, a and a beanie. BOOM, you’re Billie!

I’m not the only one who decided to be the “Bad Guy.” Check out these celebrities who also dressed up as Billie!

Nina Dobrev, from The Perks Of Being A Wall Flower, went all out….

Anne-Marie really nailed it!

Jameela Jamil dressed as “Silly Eilish,” the weird third sibling…nailed it!

These ladies absolutely nailed their Billie Eilish costumes! What did you dress up as?

Written By Jules Posted 3 hours ago

