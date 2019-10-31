Well, I guess we can all give up on Halloween now, Kim Kardashian just won! Kim dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, and she REALLY knocks it out of the park! I mean, wow! And if the photos weren’t proof enough she won Halloween…she went as far as recreating Elle Woods’ Harvard Video Essay. I mean, come on!

NAILED IT!

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

No word yet if Reese Witherspoon has seen this, but I’m pretty sure she would approve!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods For Halloween was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 3 hours ago

