Mattress Mack Loses Close to $11M In Astros Bets

Sigh. It’s a sad day for all of Houston today, our beloved Astros have lost the World Series against the Washington Nationals. I can’t imagine anyone else being quite as sad as Mattress Mack though…he just lost $11.6 million in Astros bets.

To be exact, he placed 3 different bets throughout October, in 3 different states totaling $11,960,000, and if the Astros won it all he would have taken home a whopping $19,641,341.

Surprisingly enough, he isn’t sad at all. He told The Action Network, “My mattresses obviously had profit baked into them. I would do this again tomorrow — and I probably will. It’s fun to be part of the greatest story in gambling history,”

Now that’s a man who must keep A LOT of money under the mattress.

via Yahoo! Sports

