Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!

2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Welcome to the world, Kingsley Rose Brown!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, a beautiful baby girl!

View this post on Instagram

 

KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

His wife also posted a similar photos of the happy family to her Instagram and I think my heart might explode from all the cuteness!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

obsessed with my little family😍 Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️ 10.29.19

A post shared by katelyn rose brown ☾ (@katelynbrown) on

Ok, it’s official. I have baby fever. I also have a really good feeling that Kane Brown is going to be a great dad, I mean….have you heard his love songs?!

I couldn’t be happier for them!

via People

