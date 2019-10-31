Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!

Welcome to the world, Kingsley Rose Brown!

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, a beautiful baby girl!

View this post on Instagram KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!! A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

His wife also posted a similar photos of the happy family to her Instagram and I think my heart might explode from all the cuteness!

Ok, it’s official. I have baby fever. I also have a really good feeling that Kane Brown is going to be a great dad, I mean….have you heard his love songs?!

I couldn’t be happier for them!

via People

