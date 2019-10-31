Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!

Welcome to the world, Kingsley Rose Brown!
Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn welcomed their first child into the world yesterday, a beautiful baby girl!
His wife also posted a similar photos of the happy family to her Instagram and I think my heart might explode from all the cuteness!
obsessed with my little family😍 Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️ 10.29.19
Ok, it’s official. I have baby fever. I also have a really good feeling that Kane Brown is going to be a great dad, I mean….have you heard his love songs?!
I couldn’t be happier for them!
