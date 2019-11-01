3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40 Pounds! [DETAILS]

Now that I’m 30, I see that the pounds can pack on out of nowhere. I’m also noticing that I’m not the only person who struggles with weight. A lot of us are trying to get back to a certain comfort level when it comes to our bodies. Tim McGraw spoke to Mens Health recently and told them 3 things her did to start losing weight:

Stop eating burgers Put down the alcohol Started his mornings off with a walk

Those three lifestyle choices lead him to making better decisions with his diet and workouts. You’re inspiring me, Tim! Here’s to a new us!!

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram