3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40 Pounds! [DETAILS]

Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Now that I’m 30, I see that the pounds can pack on out of nowhere. I’m also noticing that I’m not the only person who struggles with weight. A lot of us are trying to get back to a certain comfort level when it comes to our bodies. Tim McGraw spoke to Mens Health recently and told them 3 things her did to start losing weight:

  1. Stop eating burgers
  2. Put down the alcohol
  3. Started his mornings off with a walk

Those three lifestyle choices lead him to making better decisions with his diet and workouts. You’re inspiring me, Tim! Here’s to a new us!!

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
