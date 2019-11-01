Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A Window” [VIDEO]

Armchair By Window At Home

Source: Gabriele Gotti / EyeEm / Getty

I stand by this rule: It’s not a good cover if it can’t compete with the original version. Jordan Doww did a pretty good job with “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. This is one of the shows that Beyonce has checked out on Broadway. If the production is on the queen’s radar, then you know the musical has gotta be good.

I’m into the arts. I’ve been acting since I was 5 years old. It’s interesting cause the very first role I’ve ever played… was a journalist. Lol And now I do broadcasting in real life!

But enough about my theater creds. Check out Jordan’s performance here:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Dear Evan Hansen , Jordan Doww , Waving Through A Window

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Armchair By Window At Home
Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A…
 38 mins ago
10.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40…
 2 hours ago
10.31.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!
 6 hours ago
10.31.19
Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018
Mattress Mack Loses Close to $11M In Astros…
 6 hours ago
10.31.19
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods For…
 11 hours ago
10.31.19
PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume
 11 hours ago
10.31.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Go Behind The Scenes Of ABC’s “The Little…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Falls For Ellen’s Classic Scare Tactic! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
10.30.19
HIStory Concert
People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Performs “She Used To Be Mine”…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Halsey Reveals Why She And Yungblud Broke Up
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!
 2 days ago
10.29.19
New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy!…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
AirPods Pro
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 3 days ago
10.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close