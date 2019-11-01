Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A Window” [VIDEO]

I stand by this rule: It’s not a good cover if it can’t compete with the original version. Jordan Doww did a pretty good job with “Waving Through A Window” from Dear Evan Hansen. This is one of the shows that Beyonce has checked out on Broadway. If the production is on the queen’s radar, then you know the musical has gotta be good.

I’m into the arts. I’ve been acting since I was 5 years old. It’s interesting cause the very first role I’ve ever played… was a journalist. Lol And now I do broadcasting in real life!

But enough about my theater creds. Check out Jordan’s performance here:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram