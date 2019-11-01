ON SALE NOW: Not So Silent Night Holiday Headphone Party 2019

YOU KNOW THE VIBES. The moment Halloween comes and goes, we kick right into Christmas time and 97.9 The Box is teaming up with Radio Now 92.1 to bring back our Not So Silent Night Holiday Headphone Party! Need a reminder of how it went down last year?

Imagine all of your friends, jamming to four separate DJs and having your own Christmas party and fun. It’s part karaoke, part concert, ALL turn up! It’s going down Friday, December 6th at Warehouse Live (813 St. Emmanuel Street). Tickets are only $25 and you can come kick it with us to get your holiday season started off right!

Brought to you by Hennessy, WSS, Radio Now 92.1 and the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box!

