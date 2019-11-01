Your Childhood Favorite Happy Meal Toys Are Coming Back!

Growing up, my parents didn’t allow me to eat fast food often, so when I did it was quite the experience! The best part…the TOY.

McDonald’s is celebrating 40 years of Happy Meals by bringing back the OG favorites! Remember the mini beanie babies? or what about the furbies? 40 years of the most popular toys will added to Happy Meals on Thursday, November 7th through Monday, November 11th while supplies last.

The best part, the toys are going to be a surprise! Which means with every happy meal comes a happy memory from your childhood! CLICK HERE for a list of the most popular toys over the last four decades.

via ABC13

