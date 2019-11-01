Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pass The Popcorn! Terminator: Dark Fate [MOVIE REVIEW]

terminator arnold schwarzenegger interview

Source: GlobalGrind.com

Overall Rating: 6.5/10

I’m starting to wish Arnold Schwarzenegger never uttered those three famous words “I’ll be back” so long ago. He needs to stop coming back. In my opinion, Terminator: Dark Fate was the same story, different year. The plot was predictable and too familiar for a 2h 15m movie.

I will say, I am a fan of this new Lady Boss/Girls Rule The World trend I’ve been seeing in a lot of movies lately. It brought a sense of empowerment that you are capable of doing things and changing things you never dreamed would be possible. The future is indeed female, as the movie did a great job of portraying that  compassion to society now, that women have to work twice as hard to survive in the workplace, fight for equal pay, etc.

What I was not a fan of was how much of a softy they turned the Terminator into. This is a machine, he is not capable of having emotions.

 

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
terminator arnold schwarzenegger interview
Pass The Popcorn! Terminator: Dark Fate [MOVIE REVIEW]
 2 hours ago
11.01.19
McDonalds Logo
Your Childhood Favorite Happy Meal Toys Are Coming…
 3 hours ago
11.01.19
Armchair By Window At Home
Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A…
 20 hours ago
10.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40…
 21 hours ago
10.31.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018
Mattress Mack Loses Close to $11M In Astros…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods For…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Go Behind The Scenes Of ABC’s “The Little…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
G-Eazy, Halsey 8
Halsey Falls For Ellen’s Classic Scare Tactic! [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.30.19
HIStory Concert
People Wonder If Michael Jackson’s Alive After New…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks Performs “She Used To Be Mine”…
 3 days ago
10.29.19
2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Halsey Reveals Why She And Yungblud Broke Up
 3 days ago
10.29.19
Taylor Swift on ‘The Voice’ is EVERYTHING!
 3 days ago
10.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close