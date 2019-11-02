Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Get Touchy-Feely In “Morning” Music Video

Teyana Taylor & Kehlani are going to be the subject matter of a lot of wet dreams tonight. This is probably the sexiest video of 2019. I watched while wiping the drool off of the corners of my mouth. Teyana’s body is everything!!!! Looking at her lets me know that she is extremely disciplined when it comes to her diet. You don’t get abs like that from eating what you want to eat. I think females are going to enjoy Tey’ and ‘Lani’s “Morning” music video together just as much as the fellas well. Check it out here:

