Dua Lipa's "Dont Start Now" Is Def A Banger! [VIDEO]

There’s something about Dua Lipa that I really like. Her vibe is just different from other pop stars. She’s talented as hell but she still seems like a regular around the way girl at the same time. I couldn’t watch her new video “Don’t Start Now” without moving to the beat. I like the context of the song too. People who we are no longer with alwaaaaaays catch feelings when they see us dancing with somebody else. Uhmmmm you had your chance and you missed it, buddy. This is for sure a bop. Check it out:

