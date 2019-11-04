Alright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey Turns 50!

Happy 50th Bday to Matthew McConaughey!!! There is not much this birthday boy cannot do.

To celebrate his special day, McConaughey helped deliver 1,600 meals to first responders and shelters impacted by the wildfires in Southern California. You go, BOY!

The actor worked with the Operation BBQ Relief team, made up of his own bourbon brand Wild Turkey’s volunteers, to provide food to 800 people at 20 fire stations. As if we needed another reason to love him.

An additional 800 meals were put together and distributed to homeless shelters.

Alright, Alright, Alright…. Keep doing good in this world Mr. McConaughey.

Written By Liv the Web Girl Posted 9 hours ago

