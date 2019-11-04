Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Selena Gomez Finally Has Her First No. 1 Song

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

This may sound strange, completely strange even but did you know that until TODAY, Selena Gomez never had the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart? Well it’s true! “Lose You To Love Me” officially became Selena’s first No. 1 on the chart and is her biggest song since “Good For You” with A$AP Rocky and “Same Old Love” in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Since her first entry back in 2009 with “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know,” Selena’s had to wait a full 10 years and 10 months to reach the top of the chart and she’s the longest female artist to have to wait for a No. 1 since Bette Midler had to wait 16 years between her first appearance in 1972 to finally reaching the top with “Wind Beneath My Wings,” back in June 1989.

Congrats Selena!

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in ‘Dolittle’ Trailer

selena gomez

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 5 hours ago
11.04.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Selena Gomez Finally Has Her First No. 1…
 6 hours ago
11.04.19
Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant…
 6 hours ago
11.04.19
John Cena Opens Up About How He Handled…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Dua Lipa’s “Dont Start Now” Is Def A…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
Kehlani
Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Get Touchy-Feely In “Morning”…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
terminator arnold schwarzenegger interview
Pass The Popcorn! Terminator: Dark Fate [MOVIE REVIEW]
 3 days ago
11.01.19
McDonalds Logo
Your Childhood Favorite Happy Meal Toys Are Coming…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Armchair By Window At Home
Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018
Mattress Mack Loses Close to $11M In Astros…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods For…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close