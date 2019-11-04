Selena Gomez Finally Has Her First No. 1 Song

This may sound strange, completely strange even but did you know that until TODAY, Selena Gomez never had the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart? Well it’s true! “Lose You To Love Me” officially became Selena’s first No. 1 on the chart and is her biggest song since “Good For You” with A$AP Rocky and “Same Old Love” in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Since her first entry back in 2009 with “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know,” Selena’s had to wait a full 10 years and 10 months to reach the top of the chart and she’s the longest female artist to have to wait for a No. 1 since Bette Midler had to wait 16 years between her first appearance in 1972 to finally reaching the top with “Wind Beneath My Wings,” back in June 1989.

Congrats Selena!

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’

RELATED: WATCH: Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and More in ‘Dolittle’ Trailer

Also On Radio Now 92.1: