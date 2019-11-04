Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

I can see that I think! He’s got the jawline for the beard and he’s done his fair share of action movies for sure! Yeah, I don’t hate this idea. However, according to Yahoo!, in a recent interview, he said no the rumors aren’t true but did hint that he thinks there’s another character he’d better suited for.

“It’s unfounded,” Egerton told Yahoo. “The only morsel of truth to it is that I’m a huge fan of the films, like 99.9 percent of the rest of the world. That’s kind of it, really. … I don’t quite know where it comes from. I’m flattered but baffled by it.”

I wonder which one he’s talking about. Hmmmm… I could definitely see him as one of Marvel’s Super Heroes but which one?

RELATED: Teen Choice Awards 2019: Monsta X Performs, BTS Wins Big &amp; More [VIDEO]

Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

taron egerton

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 5 hours ago
11.04.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Selena Gomez Finally Has Her First No. 1…
 6 hours ago
11.04.19
Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant…
 6 hours ago
11.04.19
John Cena Opens Up About How He Handled…
 12 hours ago
11.04.19
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Dua Lipa’s “Dont Start Now” Is Def A…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
Kehlani
Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Get Touchy-Feely In “Morning”…
 3 days ago
11.02.19
terminator arnold schwarzenegger interview
Pass The Popcorn! Terminator: Dark Fate [MOVIE REVIEW]
 3 days ago
11.01.19
McDonalds Logo
Your Childhood Favorite Happy Meal Toys Are Coming…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Armchair By Window At Home
Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO
3 Things Tim McGraw Did To Lose 40…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Is A First Time Daddy!
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Fifth Annual UNICEF Gala Houston 2018
Mattress Mack Loses Close to $11M In Astros…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods For…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
PICS: Billie Eilish Is A Poplular Halloween Costume
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close