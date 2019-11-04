Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant Murals [PHOTOS]

So, is everyone getting a mural now? Recently Post Malone AND Lizzo were both honored by having their pictures beautifully painted on the side of buildings. That’s how you know you’ve made it!
Posty, who is a Texas native, now has a very colorful mural in East Dallas. If you’re traveling to Dallas and want to try finding the mural’s exact location, it’s at the intersection of Columbia Avenue and North Carroll Avenue. The artist of this masterpiece is Michael McPheeters. I think he nailed the face tats, but if Posty gets more, will he update the mural? Check it out his work below!
View this post on Instagram
Final Shot of my latest mural bringing to life the spirit of #eastdallas with the infamous Lone Star Gangster himself @postmalone who grew up a stones throw away In Grapevine TX. . . Big Shout out to Hopkins Commercial and @christopher_bentonn for casting the vision and funding! Big Flex to my cru @luithegreat @baebeypink 📸: @voiceonearts . . . . #postmalone #postmaloneart #stoney #whiteiverson #michaelmcpheeters #streetartfighter #streetartglobe #ninjagraffiti #nightpainting #michaelmcpheeters #mrmural #mrmuralart #mural #streetart #streetartist #streetartglobe #streetartnews #streetartfighter #art #artistsoninstagram #muralinstallation #installationart #spraypaintart #mtncolors #graffiti #graffitiart #contemporaryart #aerosalart #dallasconsumerproducts #dallasgraffiti
View this post on Instagram
#WIP East Dallas Mural #mrmural X Hopkins Commercial. . . . . . . #artfuldodger #ninjagraffiti #nightpainting #michaelmcpheeters #mrmural #mrmuralart #mural #streetart #streetartist #streetartglobe #streetartnews #streetartfighter #art #artistsoninstagram #muralinstallation #installationart #spraypaintart #mtncolors #graffiti #graffitiart #contemporaryart #aerosalart #streetsmart #dallasconsumerproducts #dallasgraffiti
View this post on Instagram
Outline is up 🕺🏻✍️ of the infamous DALLAS native @postmalone for my #oldeastdallas historic mural! Stay posted for finished shots TONIGHT!!! . . . . . . . . . #streetartfighter #streetartglobe #ninjagraffiti #nightpainting #michaelmcpheeters #mrmural #mrmuralart #mural #streetart #streetartist #streetartglobe #streetartnews #streetartfighter #art #artistsoninstagram #muralinstallation #installationart #spraypaintart #mtncolors #graffiti #graffitiart #contemporaryart #aerosalart #dallasconsumerproducts #dallasgraffiti
View this post on Instagram
GO (LD) FLEX ✨💪 @postmalone . . . . . . #michaelmcpheeters #streetartfighter #streetartglobe #ninjagraffiti #nightpainting #michaelmcpheeters #mrmural #mrmuralart #mural #streetart #streetartist #streetartglobe #streetartnews #streetartfighter #art #artistsoninstagram #muralinstallation #installationart #spraypaintart #mtncolors #graffiti #graffitiart #contemporaryart #aerosalart #dallasconsumerproducts #dallasgraffiti
If you’re trying to take a pic with Lizzo’s mural, hate to break it to you, but you’re gonna have to go all the way to Ireland! This bright orange mural is located in Dublin, specifically at the corner of Chatham Row and South William Street.
View this post on Instagram
Some progress shots from Day 1 of painting @lizzobeeating . Supposed to be finishing today but have yiz seen that rain 🙄 . Thanks to @warnermusicireland for this opportunity and @martina_keogh for being da bes assistant and painting that orange like a pro 💪😂 She did do way more than just that though 👌 . . . #lizzo #lizzobeeating #lizzomural #warnermusic #warnermusicireland #feelinggoodashell #estr #mural #streetart #graffiti #graff #art #spraypaint #music #artistsoninstagram #dublinstreetart #dublin #ireland
I Love Lizzo’s reaction to this!
Soooo, who’s getting a mural next?
Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant Murals [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowindy.com