Galantis & Dolly Parton Help Us Have "Faith" In New Music Video

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Joyful Noise' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? I think it’s dope that Galantis teamed up with her for this new song and music video. I’m always down for anything that promotes hope and positivity. We become the things that we focus on. If we believe that we can get through tough times, it will happen. This music video is dope. I really dig it when artists include everybody in their art. The people on the bus reflect the world we live in. It’s not segregated. I applaud Galantis for showcasing people from all walks of life. It’s the little things. Check out “Faith (feat. Mr. Probz)” here:

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
Dolly Parton , Faith , Galantis , mr. probz

