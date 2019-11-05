Amir Diamond’s Awkward Encounter With A Male Stripper!

I had so much fun over the weekend at this gay strip club downtown. What’s more entertaining than watching half-naked men move their bodies to my favorite songs? Straight dudes…don’t answer this. Lol I’m sure your answer is: half-naked WOMEN moving their bodies to your favorite song.

Long story short… I did the big “No, no;” on Friday night. I told one of the strippers “I Love You” and he still hasn’t responded. HUGE MISTAKE. You are never supposed to let the drinks take control of your emotions. A dancer’s job is to seduce EVERYBODY that they come in contact with and I fell for it. SMH

Now, not only am I still single… but I’m $100 poorer. :’-(

