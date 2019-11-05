Entertainment News
Hear Kevin Harlan’s Epic Call Of The Black Cat On The Field On Monday Night Football [VIDEO]

Every game is that much more enjoyable to watch with Kevin Harlan on the call. He delivered perhaps his best call ever when a black cat made its way onto the field during Monday Night Football. Which by the way I have so many questions about this! Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowbodys did score 10 points in one minute after this happened to take the lead from the Giants. So yes, this is some black cat sorcery magic at its finest.  Please give Kevin Harlan some type of award for this legendary play-by-play!

