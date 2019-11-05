Joe & McKinzie
Porkchop Had A DUMB Fight With His BF

Sometimes you just get into fights over really really stupid things and it’s embarrassing…that happened to Porkchop this weekend.

He got in a fight with his new boyfriend (who I like to call “hostage boy”) because his boyfriend wanted him to crack his back even though he KNOWS Porkchop hates that and is grossed out by that. Porkchop instantly went to bed in spite of this argument & then they woke up and realized how silly it was…and alcohol may have been involved. So yeah, pretty dumb! But we’ve ALL been there so myself, Liv, confessed a dumb fight I’ve had and we got our listeners to share their stories!

listen below:

 

 

Porkchop Had A DUMB Fight With His BF  was originally published on radionowindy.com

