Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

WATCH: John Legend In The Hot Seat With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen were set up to lie detectors and got to ask each other some BURNING questions.

The famous couple did this as part of their interview with Vanity Fair and MAN could this have gone south quickly. I’ve seen Vanity Fare do this with show co-stars, friends, but with a married couple..SHEESH that’s ballsy. But of course it’s Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, the cutest couple in America and they passed with flying colors. I got nervous there for a second because Chrissy did NOT hold back (it’s not like she ever does).

She even asked her husband about her recent weight gain from her two pregnancies that she still has not lost… my butt puckered and I got scared, but of course, John gave the best answer & the lie detector people proved that he was being honest when he said it. It made me a little emotional tbh…

you can watch the full video below:

WATCH: John Legend In The Hot Seat With Chrissy Teigen  was originally published on radionowindy.com

chrissy teigen , John Legend

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,”…
 2 hours ago
11.05.19
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘LYTLM’ x Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’…
 4 hours ago
11.05.19
Exercising Back Muscle
Amir Diamond’s Awkward Encounter With A Male Stripper!
 18 hours ago
11.04.19
Hear Kevin Harlan’s Epic Call Of The Black…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Joyful Noise' - Red Carpet
Galantis & Dolly Parton Help Us Have “Faith”…
 19 hours ago
11.04.19
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 1 day ago
11.04.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings
Selena Gomez Finally Has Her First No. 1…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Post Malone & Lizzo Get Honored With Giant…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
John Cena Opens Up About How He Handled…
 1 day ago
11.04.19
Not So Silent Night Silent Headphone Party
Dua Lipa’s “Dont Start Now” Is Def A…
 4 days ago
11.02.19
Kehlani
Teyana Taylor & Kehlani Get Touchy-Feely In “Morning”…
 4 days ago
11.02.19
terminator arnold schwarzenegger interview
Pass The Popcorn! Terminator: Dark Fate [MOVIE REVIEW]
 4 days ago
11.01.19
McDonalds Logo
Your Childhood Favorite Happy Meal Toys Are Coming…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Armchair By Window At Home
Watch @JordanDoww’s Cool Cover Of “Waving Through A…
 5 days ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close