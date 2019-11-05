New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,” Not Single

We may have a brand new term that replaces “single” in relationships thanks to Emma Watson.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the soon-to-be 30-year-old actress, BAFTA winner, UN goodwill ambassador and Oxford grad called herself “self-partnered” rather than single and says she doesn’t understand the “fuss” of the milestone of turning 30.

She said, “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Discussing the whole “I’m happy single” rhetoric that sticks through sooooo much of pop culture, Watson instead flipped it. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” she said.

And guess what? We’re completely here for the term “self-partnered”! Also, why are we still asking women if they feel like they didn’t achieve something if they didn’t have a kid by 30?

Emma Watson is that uncle who has been unemployed for so long they just say they’re self-employed but everyone in the family knows what’s really goin on. https://t.co/n1FEihoC34 — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) November 5, 2019

Emma Watson using the term "self partnering" sounds like someone who is reframing negative thinking to gain a kinder relationship to her self. But we should definitely tear her apart, can't let anyone get too cocky on Keanu Reeves Isn't Dating A 22 Year Old Bikini Model Day — Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) November 5, 2019

The takeaway from this piece isn't the term "self-partnered" but the fact that you can be a BAFTA recipient, UN goodwill ambassador, and beloved icon of a generation of women and people will still ask if you feel like a failure because you're 30 and not married with kids. https://t.co/pxSPUhWswH — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) November 5, 2019

Me defending my relationship status to my relatives at thanksgivinghttps://t.co/K51q8Ti1yr — Hannah Berner (@beingbernz) November 5, 2019

Thanks to Emma Watson the term 'self-partnered' will now be over-used on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ZiKgdIXfFi — Alex Newman (@23Newms) November 5, 2019

Also On Radio Now 92.1: