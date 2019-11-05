Entertainment News
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,” Not Single

2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

We may have a brand new term that replaces “single” in relationships thanks to Emma Watson.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the soon-to-be 30-year-old actress, BAFTA winner, UN goodwill ambassador and Oxford grad called herself “self-partnered” rather than single and says she doesn’t understand the “fuss” of the milestone of turning 30.

She said, “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Discussing the whole “I’m happy single” rhetoric that sticks through sooooo much of pop culture, Watson instead flipped it. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered,” she said.

And guess what? We’re completely here for the term “self-partnered”! Also, why are we still asking women if they feel like they didn’t achieve something if they didn’t have a kid by 30?

