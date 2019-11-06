Beyoncé’s Gives Zara Larrson A Hilarious Nickname! [VIDEO]

Little known fact: Beyoncé gave me a nickname in college at the University of Houston. Fortunatelty, it’s wayyyyyy cooler than Zara Larsson’s. Lol

When the Queen made a surprise appearance on campus, my classmates wanted photos. I wanted something that would last longer and help take my career to the next level… audio. When I asked Bey to record a drop for me, you could hear a pin drop:

“Oh, you’re a Hustla, huh?”

*dramatic pause*

“Hello, I’m Beyonce and you’re listening to Amir Diamond… THE HUSTLA!”

Find out what Zara Larsson’s nickname is and how she got it below.

