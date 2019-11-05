Entertainment News
Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?

Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Lady Gaga has proven she’s more than a singer, she’s a full on entertainer!  She showed off her acting chops in the Oscar winning film, A Star Is Born, now there’s rumors that she will be starring in another big film.

Filmmaker Ridley Scott, who has directed several movies including Blade Runner and Alien, is currently working on his next film about the assassination of the former head of Gucci, Maurizio Gucci.  The script is said to be based on the book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden.

It’s now rumored that Gaga has signed on to play the role of Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting Gucci’s death.  Wooooooo!  I would LOVE to see Gaga in this film!  Gaga herself has not confirmed whether or not she has a role in this film, but I think we can all agree and hope this is one rumor that is true!

Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?

