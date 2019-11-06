Entertainment News
“Mrs. Doubtfire” Is Coming To Broadway!

Broadway.Com just announced that tickets are now on sale for the “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical. This show has gotta be a hit. The 1993 movie was a classic. After the passing of Robin Williams, there’s no way that you can put this play on a stage if it’s lackluster. The cast & creators are under a lot of pressure. DON’T MESS THIS UP. I have faith that it’s going to be good, though… especially after I heard that the writers of Something Rotten worked on it. April 5, 2020 is opening night and my birthday happens to be later on that month. Anybody wanna get me a ticket to New York??

