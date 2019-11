Joe rolled a 3 on Tuesday which meant today he had to face the box of shame. He drew Mystery Makeup Makeover. McKinzie, Liv and Porkchop took turns doing their best to make Joe Beautiful. watch the hilarious video below.

VIDEO: Joe Gets A Makeup Makeover For The BOX OF SHAME was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Joe & McKinzie Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: