Sharon Stone Suing Chanel West Coast For A Very Good Reason

Because of the reputation she has built throughout her acting career in Hollywood, Stone says she “maintains strict control” over how her name and likeness are used.Chelsea Dudley, known as Chanel West Coast dropped “Sharon Stoned” in 2018.

Stone says the “mantra-like repetition” of her name is an example of Dudley’s “penchant for glomming onto celebrity icons.”

The actress takes issue with the video for the song, which she alleges is designed to evoke her persona, and says Dudley admitted she wanted to “redo some classic, iconic Sharon Stone movie scenes.”