Sharon Stone is suing mad!!!
Sharon Stone is suing rapper Chanel West Coast for using her moniker dozens of times in a song called “Sharon Stoned.”The actress says the aspiring rapper is trying to capitalize on her “extraordinary level of popularity and fame.”
Because of the reputation she has built throughout her acting career in Hollywood, Stone says she “maintains strict control” over how her name and likeness are used.Chelsea Dudley, known as Chanel West Coast dropped “Sharon Stoned” in 2018.
Stone says the “mantra-like repetition” of her name is an example of Dudley’s “penchant for glomming onto celebrity icons.”
The actress takes issue with the video for the song, which she alleges is designed to evoke her persona, and says Dudley admitted she wanted to “redo some classic, iconic Sharon Stone movie scenes.”
Think Basic Instinct.Stone is suing for unfair competition and violations of her right of publicity and is seeking an injunction barring Dudley from using her name or image and both punitive damages and any profits Dudley has earned as a result of the song and video.
Personally, I think it’s pretty cool having your name turned into a verb…but whatevs!
Sharon Stone Suing Chanel West Coast For A Very Good Reason was originally published on radionowindy.com
