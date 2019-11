I still haven’t figured out a workout plan. The past few weeks I’ve been walking my dogs 2-3 miles a day and trying to make better food choices. So far it’s paying off because I’m down another 2.8lbs this week.

Joe’s Journey 11/06/19 was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Joe & McKinzie Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: