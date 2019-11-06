Oh man! I didn’t watch the ‘Little Mermaid Live’ on Tuesday night but it looks like there were some viewers that didn’t think it was very good. John Stamos, Shaggy, Queen Latifah and more were all in the show! I Think Shaggy got the worst of it. They started tweeting about it and it’s hilarious!! The tweeting got so bad that the ABC Exec jump in to defend the show! According to Yahoo.com, he said “For those wondering, Shaggy wore crab claws in early rehearsals and it looked ridiculous.“ HAHA!!

This one is spot on!

How on earth could the have an audience FULL of crab claws and yet Shaggy came out on stage with his bare hands!?! #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/C4YLjDxrX4 — Frank Sansone (@Frank_A_Sansone) November 6, 2019

This one talking about Shaggy looking MJ in Thriller is spot on!

Why is Shaggy dressed like Michael Jackson in Thriller #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/hRytcCyD0W — Shashana 🇺🇸 (@Shashana80sKid) November 6, 2019

If this live Little Mermaid is any indication on what’s going on in the ocean, I say we just keep using plastic straws. #LittleMermaidLive — Lewie Homan (@lolitslewiee) November 6, 2019

What the hell happened to Flownder? HAHA!! I’m dying!

When you order online vs when it comes in the mail #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/MGmBsP7IPw — hailstorm (@haleyjeanne) November 6, 2019

Related: Uncle Jesse is heading under the sea

‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s Hilarious! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Dustin Kross Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: