Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s Hilarious!

John Stamos Sexy Behind

Source: Peoples Choice / Peoples Choice

Oh man! I didn’t watch the ‘Little Mermaid Live’ on Tuesday night but it looks like there were some viewers that didn’t think it was very good. John Stamos, Shaggy, Queen Latifah and more were all in the show! I Think Shaggy got the worst of it. They started tweeting about it and it’s hilarious!! The tweeting got so bad that the ABC Exec jump in to defend the show! According to Yahoo.com, he said “For those wondering, Shaggy wore crab claws in early rehearsals and it looked ridiculous.“ HAHA!!

This one is spot on!

This one talking about Shaggy looking MJ in Thriller is spot on!

What the hell happened to Flownder? HAHA!! I’m dying!

Related: Uncle Jesse is heading under the sea

‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s Hilarious!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 49 mins ago
11.06.19
‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s…
 5 hours ago
11.06.19
Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or…
 6 hours ago
11.06.19
Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!
 8 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Williams In 'Mrs. Doubtfire'
“Mrs. Doubtfire” Is Coming To Broadway!
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Zara Larsson
Beyoncé’s Gives Zara Larrson A Hilarious Nickname! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Colin Farrell As Penguin In ‘The Batman’?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,”…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘LYTLM’ x Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Exercising Back Muscle
Amir Diamond’s Awkward Encounter With A Male Stripper!
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Hear Kevin Harlan’s Epic Call Of The Black…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Joyful Noise' - Red Carpet
Galantis & Dolly Parton Help Us Have “Faith”…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close