Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or Nah?

I feel like we all conjured this one up in our heads and the news outlets took it and ran with it. The answer, NO! According to Yahoo.com, In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga said “Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly.” I agree, there are many outlets that take things to far and push the topic. They obviously had great chemistry on the screen and in person but nope! They weren’t dating. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to be a celebrity in a relationship or not in a relationship with rumors flying around. I think sometimes we forget they’re real people, ya know? Either way, I do think they’d make a great couple!

