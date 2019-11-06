Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!

Billie Eilish

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Billie Eilish is all about the business in the front and party in the back!  She’s not intentionally trying to bring the retro hairstyle from the ’80s back, though.   Billie debuted the new hair do recently at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.  Yea, she is currently rocking a mullet!

View this post on Instagram

THANK YOU @gucci FOR HAVING ME

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Turns out a bad dye job resulted in the mullet. TMZ caught up with Billie, listen to what she had to say about her hair.

Even though Billie doesn’t plan to keep it, she’s pulling it off.  Thank goodness this happened after Halloween, or I would have had to rock a mullet for my Billie Eilish costume.  You probably won’t look as cool as Billie with a mullet, so don’t even try it!

Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 49 mins ago
11.06.19
‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s…
 5 hours ago
11.06.19
Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or…
 6 hours ago
11.06.19
Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!
 8 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Williams In 'Mrs. Doubtfire'
“Mrs. Doubtfire” Is Coming To Broadway!
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Zara Larsson
Beyoncé’s Gives Zara Larrson A Hilarious Nickname! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Colin Farrell As Penguin In ‘The Batman’?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,”…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘LYTLM’ x Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Exercising Back Muscle
Amir Diamond’s Awkward Encounter With A Male Stripper!
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Hear Kevin Harlan’s Epic Call Of The Black…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Joyful Noise' - Red Carpet
Galantis & Dolly Parton Help Us Have “Faith”…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close