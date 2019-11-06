News
HomeNews

Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So Far

baby

Source: Getty Images News / Getty

Apparently, albums aren’t the only things being sprung on us by surprise these days. Celebs can be flexing on IG one day, then have a whole baby bump the next. Remember how folks speculated throughout the whole 2017 whether or not Kylie Jenner was pregnant — and here we are today, loving pics of Stormi.

 

It’s not only celebs popping up with-child these days. Two Italian nuns, who took a vow of chastity, have gone viral after returning to Italy pregnant after a missionary trip. They both breached strict rules of chastity and an investigation has been launched.

Kudos to folks for protecting their privacy as long as they could and then dropping it on the world the most fire mixtape of all time! Whether it was telling us via social media, or getting exposed in a rap beef *cough, cough*, check out our list of stars’ whose pregnancies and (new born babies) we didn’t see coming!

Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So Far  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 49 mins ago
11.06.19
‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s…
 5 hours ago
11.06.19
Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or…
 6 hours ago
11.06.19
Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!
 8 hours ago
11.06.19
Robin Williams In 'Mrs. Doubtfire'
“Mrs. Doubtfire” Is Coming To Broadway!
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Zara Larsson
Beyoncé’s Gives Zara Larrson A Hilarious Nickname! [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Colin Farrell As Penguin In ‘The Batman’?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?
 1 day ago
11.06.19
2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,”…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘LYTLM’ x Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Exercising Back Muscle
Amir Diamond’s Awkward Encounter With A Male Stripper!
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Hear Kevin Harlan’s Epic Call Of The Black…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Joyful Noise' - Red Carpet
Galantis & Dolly Parton Help Us Have “Faith”…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close