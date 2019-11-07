Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music Video

I remember Justin Love when all he did was cover songs on youtube. Scratch that… I just noticed that Justin Love and William Singe aren’t the same person! LOL But the thing is… they look and sound just alike. Justin’s tone is dope. He has range and sings with so much soul. You can literally feel the emotions in the song when he opens his mouth. This new song “Jealous” is a bop. I like the video too. Sometimes simplicity is key. You don’t always need a huge budget for visuals… especially if your talent speaks for itself.

