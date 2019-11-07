Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School Musical” TV Cast!

We’re less than a week away from the launch of Disney+. We’ll be able to start streaming starting on November 12th for $7 a month. There’s also a prepay option where you can get an entire year for 70 bucks which equals out to less than $6 a month! If we’re being honest… I’m thinking about downloading the app just for the “High School Musical” series. That franchise is near and dear to my heart because I was a real life theater geek in my Bush High School days. I can relate to the story line of the original film. This series looks like it’s going to put a fresh new spin to things and I’m allllll here for it!

