Chrissy Teigen’s Parents Headed For Divorce

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sad news from Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy’s father has just filed for divorce from her mother.

According to Los Angeles court documents, Ron Teigen has filed the divorce papers citing “irreconcilable differences.”

He listed the separation date as January 1, 2017, 33 years after their 1983 wedding.

Chrissy calls her mom, “Pepper” and is said to be taking the news in stride.  Sources say she just wants everyone to be happy.  She and her sister have been supporting each other.

Her own marriage to John Legend, on the other hand, is thriving with two babies in the mix.

Love you, Chrissy!  Keep doing your thing girl.

Chrissy Teigen's Parents Headed For Divorce

