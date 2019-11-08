Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s “Soul” [TRAILER]

I’m surprised that “Soul” is Pixar’s first animated film with an African-American lead. It’s important that cartoons continue to be more inclusive and reflect the world we live in. I’m loving this trailer that stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, but I’m upset about one thing; it doesn’t give us a release date!!!! Ugh. This movie is going to be epic. I can see Foxx & Fey being a dream team type of duo. Foxx is a triple threat. He can act, sing and he’s a comedian. There’s nothing he can’t do. I know he’s going to knock this thing out of the park.

