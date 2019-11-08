Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” [VIDEO]

I’m in awe at how Kygo remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love.” It literally sounds like she just recorded it this year. It doesn’t sound dated at alllllll. Whitney was my mom’s favorite artist. I have such a soft spot for Ms. Houston. Her talent was truly unmatched. It’s sad that we lost her so soon. She was only 48 years old when she died. I really do miss that woman. Her music and movies made a lot of my days better.

I think we are doing a better job but we have to continue to uplift our entertainers instead of tearing them down. Remember that they are regular people. RIP Whitney.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram