Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” [VIDEO]

23079148

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

I’m in awe at how Kygo remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love.” It literally sounds like she just recorded it this year. It doesn’t sound dated at alllllll. Whitney was my mom’s favorite artist. I have such a soft spot for Ms. Houston. Her talent was truly unmatched. It’s sad that we lost her so soon. She was only 48 years old when she died. I really do miss that woman. Her music and movies made a lot of my days better.

I think we are doing a better job but we have to continue to uplift our entertainers instead of tearing them down. Remember that they are regular people. RIP Whitney.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Higher Love , Kygo , Whitney Houston

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
23079148
Watch How Kygo Remixed Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love”…
 3 hours ago
11.07.19
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao
Jamie Foxx & Tina Fey Star In Pixar’s…
 4 hours ago
11.07.19
Was Justin Bieber’s Solo Road Trip About Selena…
 11 hours ago
11.07.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Corbin Bleu Gets To Know The “High School…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
A couple kisses on the Pont des Arts, on
Justin Love Gets Hella “Jealous” In New Music…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Dating Or…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Billie Eilish Is Bringing The Mullet Back!
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Robin Williams In 'Mrs. Doubtfire'
“Mrs. Doubtfire” Is Coming To Broadway!
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Zara Larsson
Beyoncé’s Gives Zara Larrson A Hilarious Nickname! [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Colin Farrell As Penguin In ‘The Batman’?
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Another Big Movie Role For Gaga?
 2 days ago
11.06.19
2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
New Trend Alert? Emma Watson Considers Herself “Self-Partnered,”…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
LISTEN: Selena Gomez ‘LYTLM’ x Justin Bieber ‘Sorry’…
 3 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close