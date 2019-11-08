Joe & McKinzie
Kanye West Is Running For President In 2024

Kanye West announced he is going to run for president in 2024…and he’s being serious.

Kanye West was speaking to media when he announced he is planning on running for president in 2024. The media began to laugh because they legitimately thought he was kidding and shocker…he wasn’t. Then it got super awkward but Kanye continued with how he is going to bring a lot of jobs back to America with his Yeezy brand.

Things lightened up when Kanye told the media he is going to change his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” since they have given him so much heat for calling himself those things this past year. A journalist responded and said “Please don’t. That is going to be so annoying to tweet & write in articles” and the entire room erupted in laughter, including Kanye West.

listen to the audio clips in the tea below:

