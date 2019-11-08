Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzie

The Jonas Brothers Dropped A New Song!

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

It’s HERE!!!!! AHHHH!!!! This is better than actual Christmas itself!!!

The Jonas Brothers dropped their BRAND NEW Christmas song at midnight and ohhhh baby is it good. Mariah Carey who??? All I Want For Chirstmas what??? Never heard of it, don’t need it, because all I’m going to be listening to from now to December 25th is the Christmas banger the Jonas Brothers just dropped! Take a listen for yourself below:

Ho Ho freaking Ho. I’d put out and be a ho for the Jonas Brothers if I’m gonna be honest…

You can put ME on the ~Naughty List~ for the Jonas Brothers…

I’ll give the Jonas Brothers a special gift this Christmas…

OK, OK, I’m done with the corny Christmas jokes…the song is actually dope tho.

The Jonas Brothers Dropped A New Song!  was originally published on radionowindy.com

